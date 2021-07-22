Jamestown Woman Arrested in Sunday Stabbing Incident

A Jamestown woman was arrested on charges in connection with a stabbing incident late Sunday afternoon in the south county city. Jamestown Police responded to an apartment complex on East 2nd Street just before 5:45 PM and learned that 28-year-old Rachel Menoff allegedly unlawfully entered the victim's apartment, brandished a large knife and stabbed a separate victim in the hand, causing a large laceration. Menoff allegedly ran to a different apartment within the complex prior to officers' arrival, but was located a short time later and taken into custody without incident. Police also learned that Menoff allegedly tried to wash the victim's blood off the knife prior to officers making contact. She is charged with 1st-degree burglary, 2nd-degree assault, 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence, and is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail on $20,000 bail.