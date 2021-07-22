Cancel
Public Safety

What Happens When your Wallet is Stolen?

By Jeri Anderson
KLAW 101
KLAW 101
 12 days ago
First of all, after the feeling of being totally violated wears off, you come to the realization that someone has your things. Then anger begins!. Yesterday, sometime in the middle of the night someone took my wallet out of my car. I can't even say that they broke in. It was the first time that I have forgotten to lock my car. It was a crazy night, groceries, grand kids, watering, and we just all forgot. When I came out the next morning to leave for work, my console was open and contents were on the front seat of the car, and sunglasses and spare eyeglasses were on the floor after my wallet was pulled from it's cubbie.

