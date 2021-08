It's last call for transit riders and others who want to have a say as Metro Transit finalizes plans for its next bus rapid transit line. The B Line would connect the Uptown area of Minneapolis with downtown St. Paul, traveling on Lake Street in Minneapolis and Selby and Marshall avenues in St. Paul. It would largely replace Route 21, which has the second-highest ridership in the metro area behind Route 5, but is also one of the slowest in the system.