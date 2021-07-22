Letter: The right form of government

The conservatives (Republicans) espouse the American way of life, church, family, charity and apple pie. They are intent on maligning the liberals (Democrats) claiming they are advocating the end of capitalism and transforming our economy into a twisted sense of socialism. If anyone who listens to the words spoken by the liberals, I think it is very clear that the far left is camouflaging their true goal. They are not simply just socialist. They are advocating a fascist economy. These fascist supporters have been hiding in the sewers of the defunct Nazi bunkers, quietly waiting for the opportunity to revive their agenda of tribalism.