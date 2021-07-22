Cancel
Politics

Letter: The right form of government

 12 days ago

Was it an exercise in satirical myths? In his letter to the editor of July 2, Ron Goldser writes about the virtues/vices of government statism? He seemed to envision a gratuitous and angelic government in charge of all matters. He ignored that 19th century America became the most productive country the world had ever known! It was with a laissez-faire government that producers responding to the demands of consumers that caused Americans to escape the bonds of poverty. One wonders, did Goldser forget the first abbreviated lesson of Econ 101 “TINSTAAFL.” (There is no such thing as a free lunch.)

