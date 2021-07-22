Maharashtra: Landslide in Raigad's Kalai village
Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): As rains continue to batter Maharashtra, a landslide was reported in Raigad's Kalai village late Thursday night. "Landslide reported in Kalai village. Till now, there is no information on how many people have been affected. We have informed the National Disaster Response Force team. The authorities are finding it difficult to reach the location due to waterlogging," said District Collector Raigad.www.raleighnews.net
