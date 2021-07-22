Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Maharashtra: Landslide in Raigad's Kalai village

raleighnews.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaigad (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): As rains continue to batter Maharashtra, a landslide was reported in Raigad's Kalai village late Thursday night. "Landslide reported in Kalai village. Till now, there is no information on how many people have been affected. We have informed the National Disaster Response Force team. The authorities are finding it difficult to reach the location due to waterlogging," said District Collector Raigad.

www.raleighnews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Uddhav Thackeray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maharashtra#Landslide#Heavy Rain#Accident#Ani#District Collector#Raigad Guardian#Ndrf#The Disaster Management#Khed#Chiplun#Imd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Country
India
News Break
Army
Related
Indiaraleighnews.net

Raigad landslides:PM Modi expresses condolences over death

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed condolences over the loss of lives due to landslides in Maharashtra's Raigad and announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased. In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, "Anguished by...
Accidentsraleighnews.net

35 people have lost their lives in Raigad landslides

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday informed that around 35 people have lost their lives due to incessant rain triggered landslides in Raigad district of the state and assured that rescue operations are underway. After taking stock of the situation, Uddhav Thackeray told...
AccidentsUS News and World Report

Landslide in India's Himachal Kills Seven as Rains Wreak Havoc

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - At least seven people were killed in a landslide in India’s northern Himachal Pradesh state, officials said on Thursday, adding to a growing death toll from heavy monsoon rains in the country. State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said seven bodies had been recovered during rescue...
EnvironmentThe Weather Channel

More than 100 Dead Due to Rain-Related Incidents in Maharashtra's Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara; Rescue Operations Ongoing

In a series of disasters, more than 100 people have been reportedly killed in a dozen hill slides, landslides, house crashes and other incidents after torrential rains shook Maharashtra's Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara districts. The incidents have led the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard to rush and rescue the marooned populace, top officials said on Friday.
Public Healthraleighnews.net

Centre rushes high-level team to Maharashtra

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday decided to depute a high-level multidisciplinary team to Maharastra after the state reported its first Zika virus case in Pune. The three-member team will collaborate with the State Health Department in instituting effective health...
Educationtribuneledgernews.com

JEE-Main aspirants from 7 Maharashtra districts hit by heavy rain, landslides to get another chance to appear for test

Jul. 24—Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday announced that students of Maharashtra who will not be able to appear for JEE Mains exam on July 25 and July 27 because of the heavy rains and landslides will get another opportunity. He asked students from Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Sangli and Satara to not panic and assured them that the National Testing Agency will announce new dates for the exam.
Accidentssanantoniopost.com

33 bodies recovered, 52 still missing post Raigad landslide

Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): As many as 33 dead bodies were recovered and 52 remained missing on Friday in Tilaye village of Maharashtra's Raigad following a landslide due to excessive rain. Maharashtra Urban Development and PWD Minister Eknath Shinde who visited the village said that the rescue operation...
Public Healthmilwaukeesun.com

Maharashtra to initiate measures for prevention of diseases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday reviewed the ongoing efforts to provide medical services to the people in the flood-hit areas of the state, and instructed them to prevent diseases caused by contaminated water. As per a release issued by the state government,...
Indiamilwaukeesun.com

State government will try to help the flood victims

Maharashtra (Mumbai) [India], August 2 (ANI): Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Monday paid a visit to the flood-affected Sangali district. On his daylong visit, he assured the flood victims that the state government and administration will give all kinds of needed help to the affected people here. While addressing at...
Public Healthkdal610.com

India’s worst-hit Maharashtra eases COVID curbs as infections abate

MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s industrial hub of Maharashtra state eased COVID-19 restrictions in most districts on Tuesday, including in the financial capital of Mumbai, after a steady decline in new cases. Shops, malls and parks were allowed to open for longer and offices were allowed to operate at full capacity....
IndiaBirmingham Star

All Ministers will hoist flag on Aug 15: Himachal CM

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Tuesday said that all ministers of the state government including himself will hoist the flag on Independence Day. The minister's remarks come in the wake of several journalists and others in the state receiving telephone calls...
Public Healthraleighnews.net

WB MPs meets Mandaviya and Pradhan over vaccine poltics

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): A high-level delegation comprising of Members of Parliament along with Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Human Resources Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday, highlighting the alleged discrimination of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the state.
Public Healthraleighnews.net

Kerala's Medical Officers Association wrote to CM

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 3 (ANI): Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, offering suggestions in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 across the state. The association wrote that the present lockdown strategy to curb the COVID-19 is not effective as the only...
Indiaraleighnews.net

Andhra BJP slams YSRCP govt

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 2 (ANI): BJP Andhra Pradesh General Secretary and MLC PVN Madhav stated that the state unit will complain to the Central government on alleged financial irregularities and indiscipline of the YSRCP-led state government. Slamming the state government, Madhav said that borrowings being raised by the...
U.K.Washington Examiner

Britain kowtows to China in the South China Sea

They will not say that this was Boris Johnson's finest hour. The British prime minister, America's nominally closest ally, isn't really that close to America. That's the only credible assessment to make of Monday's ignominious departure of the country's HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier strike group from the South China Sea. As I noted on July 23, there was great consequence in what the strike group did or did not do before departing those waters.
Indiahospitalitynet.org

HVS Monday Musings: Bhopal – The Unexplored City Of Lakes In India

Bhopal, also known as the ‘city of lakes', is the capital city of the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, located in central India. Bhopal is developed along the banks of beautiful natural and artificial lakes and is a perfect fusion of scenic landscape, historical architecture, and modern urban planning. The old part of the city houses several mosques, palaces, meandering alleys, bustling marketplaces, and scrumptious eating spots, while the new Bhopal is well-planned with wide roads, exquisite gardens, commercial complexes, restaurants, and hotels – the two contrasting halves providing a multi-faceted profile to the city.

Comments / 0

Community Policy