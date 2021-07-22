Maharashtra: Landslide in Raigad's Kalai village

Jul. 24—Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday announced that students of Maharashtra who will not be able to appear for JEE Mains exam on July 25 and July 27 because of the heavy rains and landslides will get another opportunity. He asked students from Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Sangli and Satara to not panic and assured them that the National Testing Agency will announce new dates for the exam.