Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Italy to require COVID-19 'pass' for many activities

By FRANCES D'EMILIO Associated Press
Times Daily
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — With daily COVID-19 cases sharply rising again, Italy will soon require people to have passes reflecting their health status to access gyms, museums, movie theaters, the inside of restaurants and other venues. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Covid 19#Gyms#Restaurants#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Health
Place
Europe
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Place
Rome, IT
Related
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Italy authorizes Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for teens

ROME, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Italy has authorized the Moderna Spikevax coronavirus vaccine for minors aged between 12 and 17, the country's health authority said on Wednesday. The decision came after European Union Medicines Agency (EMA) on July 23 had recommended extending the use of the vaccine to this age group.
Public HealthNature.com

Impact of tiered restrictions on human activities and the epidemiology of the second wave of COVID-19 in Italy

To counter the second COVID-19 wave in autumn 2020, the Italian government introduced a system of physical distancing measures organized in progressively restrictive tiers (coded as yellow, orange, and red) imposed on a regional basis according to real-time epidemiological risk assessments. We leverage the data from the Italian COVID-19 integrated surveillance system and publicly available mobility data to evaluate the impact of the three-tiered regional restriction system on human activities, SARS-CoV-2 transmissibility and hospitalization burden in Italy. The individuals’ attendance to locations outside the residential settings was progressively reduced with tiers, but less than during the national lockdown against the first COVID-19 wave in the spring. The reproduction number R(t) decreased below the epidemic threshold in 85 out of 107 provinces after the introduction of the tier system, reaching average values of about 0.95-1.02 in the yellow tier, 0.80-0.93 in the orange tier and 0.74-0.83 in the red tier. We estimate that the reduced transmissibility resulted in averting about 36% of the hospitalizations between November 6 and November 25, 2020. These results are instrumental to inform public health efforts aimed at preventing future resurgence of cases.
Menlo Park, CAKRON4

Facebook to require COVID-19 vaccines

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) – Facebook employees returning to U.S. campuses will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Facebook Vice President Lori Goler. Goler continued in a statement that the company will work with people who cannon be vaccinated for medical or other reasons. This is a...
Lifestyledallassun.com

Italy's "Porticoes of Bologna" listed as UNESCO's World Heritage site

ROME, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Italy's "Porticoes of Bologna" was listed as UNESCO's World Heritage site during the World Heritage Committee's conference on Wednesday. This cultural site comprises 12 component parts consisting of ensembles of porticoes and their surrounding built areas, located within the Municipality of Bologna, Italy, from the 12th century to the present.
Public HealthTimes Daily

China orders mass testing in Wuhan as COVID outbreak spreads

BEIJING (AP) — China suspended flights and trains, canceled professional basketball league games and announced mass coronavirus testing in Wuhan on Tuesday as widening outbreaks of the delta variant reached the city where the disease was first detected in late 2019. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
U.S. PoliticsTimes Daily

US preparing new 60-day eviction ban due to COVID spread

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will put in place a new eviction moratorium that would protect areas where 90% of the U.S. population lives, a turnaround after progressive lawmakers pushed the White House to do more to prevent some 3.6 million Americans from losing their homes during the COVID-19 crisis.
ScienceNature.com

Malignant cerebral infarction after ChAdOx1 nCov-19 vaccination: a catastrophic variant of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia

Vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia with cerebral venous thrombosis is a syndrome recently described in young adults within two weeks from the first dose of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine. Here we report two cases of malignant middle cerebral artery (MCA) infarct and thrombocytopenia 9-10 days following ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination. The two cases arrived in our facility around the same time but from different geographical areas, potentially excluding epidemiological links; meanwhile, no abnormality was found in the respective vaccine batches. Patient 1 was a 57-year-old woman who underwent decompressive craniectomy despite two prior, successful mechanical thrombectomies. Patient 2 was a 55-year-old woman who developed a fatal bilateral malignant MCA infarct. Both patients manifested pulmonary and portal vein thrombosis and high level of antibodies to platelet factor 4-polyanion complexes. None of the patients had ever received heparin in the past before stroke onset. Our observations of rare arterial thrombosis may contribute to assessment of possible adverse effects associated with COVID-19 vaccination.
Worldbostonnews.net

New batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China arrives in Tunisia

TUNIS, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- A new batch of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines and protective medical equipment donated by China arrived in Tunisia on Monday. At the delivery ceremony at El Aouina Airport in Tunisia's capital Tunis, Chinese Ambassador to Tunisia Zhang Jianguo highlighted the successful arrival of the donated vaccines in Tunisia through the close cooperation between China and Tunisia.
Public Healthdallassun.com

China's Jiangsu reports 45 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases

NANJING, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- East China's Jiangsu Province reported 45 new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday. Among them, five were registered in the provincial capital Nanjing, while 40 were registered in the city of Yangzhou. The province also reported two...
InternetTimes Daily

France's Macron uses social media to push for vaccination

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has taken to popular social media apps in a new push to encourage vaccinations against COVID-19, combat “false information” and reach out to younger people. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy