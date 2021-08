Montrose is on its way to making more wishes come true for local children suffering from critical and life-threatening illnesses. The new push comes on the heels of a community-wide success, when the Make-a-Wish (MAW) Foundation of Colorado and Montrose pulled together to raise funds for Jeremiah Wilson, a 17-year old with a wish for an e-bike. Western Slope and Montrose resident wish-granter Sherilyn Cook and her husband Steve organized a movement to pull together funds for not only a bike for Wilson, but for his father as well so the pair could safely ride and hunt together as a team.