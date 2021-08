PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – When the moratorium on evictions ended on July 31, so did a moratorium on foreclosures on delinquent home mortgages. Thousands of Pennsylvanians could be at risk of losing their homes. Some 53 million Americans have borrowed money to buy a home, and some estimate that 20 percent of them have missed at least one mortgage payment during this pandemic. “I think it’s going to be very serious,” says Dan Sullivan, a mortgage expert at Action Housing. This weekend, a moratorium on foreclosures on federally-backed mortgages came to an end, and most local courts are expected to begin processing foreclosures in...