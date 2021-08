So much for Alex Nedeljkovic being the answer to the goaltending questions for the Carolina Hurricanes. Last year’s rookie sensation, who -- by any statistical measure -- was among the top 5 or 6 goalies in the NHL a year ago, was traded Thursday. In fact, he finished third in rookie of the year voting based on a season in which he carried the Canes in the absence of former starter Petr Mrazek, even supplanting him as the starter entering the playoffs. Yet, Carolina sent Nedeljkovic to the Detroit Red Wings for the rights to 32-year old, unrestricted free agent goaltender Jonathan Bernier and a 3rd round pick in this weekend’s NHL Draft.