Gavin Newsom Report Card: What He Has Done, and What He Hasn’t

Backers of the campaign to fire Gov. Gavin Newsom are hoping that Californians will keep some things in mind when they cast their vote in the Sept. 14 recall election. To name a few: Mask mandates, shuttered schools, sluggish vaccine rollouts and the French Laundry. More than any other issue, the pandemic — and Newsom's handling of it — is the reason the state is holding its second gubernatorial recall ever.