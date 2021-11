Two of Israel’s largest bookstores have announced they will no longer stock books by author Sally Rooney after she refused to let her latest novel be translated into Hebrew by an Israeli publisher.Steimatzky and Tzomet Sefarim, which together own about 200 stores in Israel, said they would remove her books from their shelves and online sites.Last month the Irish author said she would not allow her newest title, Beautiful World, Where Are You?, to be translated into Hebrew by Modan, an Israeli publishing house.The writer said her decision was taken out of solidarity with the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions...

