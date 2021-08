Residents of the Avalon Sienna area in Wheeling are well on the way to having the new playground they wanted for their neighborhood. As part of Wheeling Park District's "people-driven design process," staff met with residents twice in the last two months to create a redevelopment plan for the playground. A public "listening session" was held in early June to hear the opinions of adults and children from the neighborhood regarding various options for play pieces. Staff returned in July for the design presentation. Once the plan was approved by the Park Board of Commissioners on July 20, the play pieces were ordered and construction is expected to be completed in September.