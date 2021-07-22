How Growth And Recreation Affects Payette Lake, McCall's Drinking Water Source
On a summer day in July, not many things can beat a visit to Payette Lake in McCall. Idaho Matters visits the lake for a conversation with three people who pay close attention to the body of water. Nathan Stewart is the Director of Public Works and Sabrina Sims is the Water Systems Manager with the City of McCall, which uses the lake for everything from drinking water to fire protection.www.boisestatepublicradio.org
Comments / 0