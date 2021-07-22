Letter to the Editor: Sign to Protect Our Elections events to take place in Flagstaff

It seems that there are two realities in Arizona. One inhabited by voters and another by our Legislature and Governor. As a recent Associated Press article in this paper documented, in the 2020 election fewer than 200 cases of possible fraud were referred to investigators (out of more than three million ballots cast), four cases have led to charges, and no one has been convicted. Study after study finds voter fraud is virtually non-existent. One reason is because county election officials have adopted robust protections against it. Yet the Legislature passed, and the Governor signed, laws intended to make it harder for Arizona citizens to vote.