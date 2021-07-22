Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flagstaff, AZ

Letter to the Editor: Sign to Protect Our Elections events to take place in Flagstaff

Arizona Daily Sun
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems that there are two realities in Arizona. One inhabited by voters and another by our Legislature and Governor. As a recent Associated Press article in this paper documented, in the 2020 election fewer than 200 cases of possible fraud were referred to investigators (out of more than three million ballots cast), four cases have led to charges, and no one has been convicted. Study after study finds voter fraud is virtually non-existent. One reason is because county election officials have adopted robust protections against it. Yet the Legislature passed, and the Governor signed, laws intended to make it harder for Arizona citizens to vote.

azdailysun.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Volunteers#Election Fraud#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Missouri governor pardons couple who brandished guns at protesters

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson said on Tuesday he has granted pardons to Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who drew international attention for brandishing guns at racial justice protesters last year. In addition to the McCloskeys, who are personal injury lawyers, the Republican governor...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC issues eviction moratorium extension after Democratic outcry

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday issued a moratorium on evictions targeting areas of the country with high levels of COVID-19 transmission, extending an eviction ban for much of the nation just days after a blanket moratorium had expired. The CDC order applies to counties experiencing...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Officer killed in stabbing attack at Pentagon transit station that led to lockdown

A Pentagon police officer has died after he was attacked outside the Pentagon Metro entrance Tuesday morning, officials said. The officer, who was stabbed multiple times in the neck, fired on the assailant after the stabbing began, but it’s not clear whether officer or another one hit the assailant with gunfire, said officials familiar with the matter. The assailant was killed.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Tyson Foods, Microsoft mandate vaccinations, U.S. automakers mask up

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Detroit's Big Three automakers joined a growing list of U.S. companies that are changing their vaccination and masking policies as the Delta variant triggers renewed pandemic restrictions. Microsoft said on Tuesday all employees, vendors and guests will be...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

DaBaby offers second apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES – Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Kathy Griffin shares post-surgery update

(CNN) — Kathy Griffin shared an update on her health Tuesday. A day after going public with her lung cancer diagnosis and plans to have surgery, Griffin posted on her official Instagram account about where she is now. "Wow! I'm so grateful for all the love you guys are sending...

Comments / 1

Community Policy