Agriculture

CBOT wheat snaps winning streak; corn, soybeans also fall

Agriculture Online
 12 days ago

CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures plunged 2.6% on Thursday, snapping a six-session streak of gains as traders locked in profits from the rally. Soybean futures were down 2.0%, with the latest weather forecasts showing that some timely rains will arrive in...

www.agriculture.com

