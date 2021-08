For all you teachers out there looking to stock your classrooms, some retailers are offering discounts you can take advantage of. If you’re a member of Target’s loyalty program, educators can receive 15 percent off supplies as well as health and safety products. Staples is doing something similar…you must sign up on their app in order to get 20 percent off purchases. Those looking for arts and crafts teams can head over to Michaels or Joann Fabric, as both are giving 15% off online and in stores. Educators can also get 30% discounts on store purchases at Dollar General. Finally, Barnes and Noble is offering 20% off books for the classroom.