LED lighting technology is quickly becoming the standard for several reasons. For one, LEDs last much longer than traditional light bulbs, with an average lifespan of about 50,000 hours. This means that they can be used for decades without needing to be replaced and are much more cost-effective in the long run. LED lights also use significantly less power when compared to other types, which makes them better for energy efficiency and saving money on electric bills, and being environmentally friendly.