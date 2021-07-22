12 Of The Best Men’s Items To Snag From The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

JavaScript is currently disabled in this browser. Reactivate it to view this content. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially open to public access, so today we’re excited to share some of our favorites from the sale! While the Nordstrom sale has so many deals every year, the main reason we shop the sale is to stock up on baby essentials. From the best strollers to our favorite baby accessories, we love how so many of our favorite brands and gear are on major sale. Whether its gifting a mom-to-be or stocking up for your baby-on-the way, this is the best time of year to shop for gifts and gear for little ones. Click the products above or keep scrolling to shop our favorites!