TWLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $458.38.