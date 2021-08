Is there really any economic oil and gas below White Pine Ridge in southwest Montana?. The proposal to drill an exploratory oil and gas well atop White Pine Ridge in the Lima Peaks region of Beaverhead County, one of the state’s most treasured elk hunting areas, is simply trading sustainable recreational sources of revenue and taxes for a non-sustainable source that likely doesn’t even exist. As a geologist with over 30 years of experience mapping in southwest Montana, I can say with a high degree of confidence that the potential of finding and developing economic quantities of oil and natural gas at this location is so remote as to be negligible.