Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas upstream oil and gas sector continues to add jobs

By Bethany Blankley
waldronnews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The Texas upstream oil and gas sector continues to add jobs, new data from the Texas Workforce commission shows. In June, upstream oil and natural gas employment expanded by 3,100 jobs, the fifth best single-month performance in over five years. Since the low point in employment in September 2020, months with job gains in the sector outnumbered decline months seven to two.

www.waldronnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Staples
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Natural Gas#Oil Industry#Txoga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Jobs
Related
Colorado Stateenergynews.us

Colorado homebuilders, oil and gas drillers oppose reverse setbacks

OIL & GAS: Colorado homebuilders and the oil and gas industry are urging communities on the growing Front Range not to implement “reverse setback” rules restricting how close homes can be built to existing oil and gas wells. (Denver Post) ALSO:. • California regulators order operators of 162 oil facilities...
Economykitco.com

Canada’s mining, quarrying, oil and gas sectors grew 2% in May - StatCan

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. StatCan reported that overall, 12 of 20 industrial sectors were down as both services-producing (-0.2%) and goods-producing industries...
Businessoilandgas360.com

Shell courts multiple suitors for its $10B Permian shale portfolio

(Bloomberg) –Devon Energy Corp. and ConocoPhillips are among potential suitors studying Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s portfolio of Permian Basin oil fields, which could be worth as much as $10 billion in a sale, people familiar with the matter said. Chevron Corp. is also among companies considering bids for the assets, which are largely located in West Texas, the people said.
IndustryZacks.com

Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States

Studies have shown that roughly half of a stock's price movement can be attributed to a stock's industry group. In fact, the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1. By focusing on the top stocks within the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries, you can dramatically improve your stock picking success.
Bridge City, TXPosted by
MarketWatch

Entergy Texas looks to create 7,000 jobs by building natural gas, hydrogen fueled plant

Entergy Corp. subsidiary Entergy Texas Inc. said Thursday it has started the process to seek approval to build the Orange County Advanced Power Station, which the electric utility expects will provide more than 7,000 jobs, create nearly $1.8 billion in economic activity and provide more than $1.5 billion in net benefits to customers. If approved, the 1,215-megawatt plant will be located near Bridge City, Texas, will be fueled using a combination of natural gas and hydrogen and be capable of powering more than 230,000 homes. Construction is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2023. Once the plant is operational, which it is expected to be by the summer of 2026, it is expected to provide about 27 permanent jobs. "Southeast Texas is well-positioned to play a key role in the transition to increased use of hydrogen in electric generation," said Entergy Texas Chief Executive Sallie Rainer. "Our region is home to hydrogen producers, pipelines, storage and industrial users." Entergy's stock, which was little changed in afternoon trading, has slipped 3.9% over the past three months, while the SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF has edged up 0.4% and the S&P 500 has gained 5.1%.
Texas Stateeasttexasradio.com

Some Economic Sectors In Texas Expanding Despite Pandemic

Two key economic sectors in Texas are expanding despite the doom and gloom of the pandemic. The Dallas Federal Reserve said manufacturing and service industry sectors are signaling growth for July. The feds manufacturing production index, which measures Texas factory output, is up over a point and a half, well above average. Likewise, the revenue index of the service industry sector, which includes retail, health care, education, and professional services, jumped four points. The fed said economic activity is accelerating, but economists worry that the surge in covid cases could cause a backslide, hamstringing the recovery.
Educationearth.com

Millions more jobs will open in the energy sector by 2050

Attempts to meet the Paris Agreement’s global target of keeping average temperature increases to within two degrees will have a significant impact on jobs in the energy sector, finds recent research conducted by Johannes Emmerling and colleagues and published in the journal One Earth. “Currently, an estimated 18 million people...
Texas Statestate.tx.us

Texas Oil and Gas Production Statistics for May 2021

AUSTIN – Crude oil and natural gas production as reported to the Railroad Commission of Texas for May 2021 came from 163,777 oil wells and 85,606 gas wells. The RRC reports that from June 2020 to May 2021, total Texas reported production was 1.4 billion barrels of crude oil and 10.1 trillion cubic feet of total gas. Crude oil production reported by the RRC is limited to oil produced from oil leases and does not include condensate, which is reported separately by the RRC.
EconomyThomasNet Industrial News Room

Industrial Sector Leads Job Growth in 30% of the U.S.

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. According to a recent report from Stacker on the fastest-growing...
Texas Staterigzone.com

42% of Q2 Texas Oil and Gas Job Listings Were in Three Cities

A review of Second Quarter 2021 upstream, midstream, and downstream employment trends reflect growing demand for oil and natural gas, the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) reported Tuesday. There were 73,687 total job postings for the Texas oil and natural gas industry in the second quarter of...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Baker Hughes looks beyond oil and gas

The US-based upstream services company said its presence in the clean energy space was expanding. Upstream services company Baker Hughes said July 21 its investment focus has been on “new energy frontiers.”. The oil and gas field services company has branched out into the clean energy segment, teaming with German...
Energy IndustryDaily Lobo

LETTER: Government action on oil and gas reform continues

The physical and economic health of our states depends on fair and responsible management of publicly owned resources — everything from our school buildings to our state and national parks. But because of the broken federal oil and gas leasing system, our schools have received less-than-promised funding and discarded oil wells are polluting our cherished public lands. Thankfully, several of our leaders in Washington are working to put our communities and public lands first and manage our transition away from fossil fuels.
Energy Industryapi.org

New Analysis: Texas-Made Natural Gas and Oil Drives U.S. Economic Recovery, Strengthens All Industries

HOUSTON, TX, July 20, 2021—The Texas Oil and Gas Association and the American Petroleum Institute (API) today released a new analysis of the natural gas and oil industry’s vast economic impact on Texas’s economy and highlighted its importance to the state’s post-pandemic recovery. The study, conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and commissioned by API, is based on the latest government data available and shows that Texas’s natural gas and oil industry supported over 2.5 million total jobs across the state’s economy in 2019. Texas ranked as the state with the highest share of total economic contributions by the natural gas and oil industry, generating $411.6 billion toward the state’s gross domestic product—including $251.2 billion added to total labor income.
Austin, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

Texas Gas Service hiring for 20 open positions through Virtual Job Fair

Austin – Texas Gas Service is hosting a virtual career fair to help potential candidates find jobs with the company. On July 28, Texas Gas Service will offer the public an opportunity to learn about 20 open positions throughout its Texas service areas. Positions include field technicians, rates analyst, market...
TrafficPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are Crushing the Market in 2021

Oil and gas prices are up big this year, driving energy stocks higher. Long-term trends may not be as favorable to the oil and gas industry. Oil and gas stocks have led the market higher so far in 2021, a surprise after struggling for years to generate market-beating returns. Rising oil and natural gas prices have driven energy stocks higher and an improving economy could help demand and prices throughout the year.
Lake Charles, LAtheadvocate.com

$30B LNG project in Lake Charles inks deal with Shell

Houston-based Tellurian Inc. signed a deal with Royal Dutch Shell for a subsidiary to purchase some liquefied natural gas exported from Louisiana. Shell NA LNG inked a purchase agreement with Tellurian for 3 million tons each year for 10 years. The company plans to build Driftwood LNG on a 1,000-acre...

Comments / 0

Community Policy