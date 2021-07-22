Kossuth County Speedway apologizes for insensitive comments made by announcer
A fill-in track announcer at Kossuth County Speedway in Algona lost his job after comments he made during races this week caused social media backlash. The comments in question came during the National Anthem, when the fill-in announcer, who has only been identified by commenters as "Lon," made remarks regarding the National Football League and Black National Anthem considered by many to be racially insensitive.globegazette.com
