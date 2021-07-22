Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Knockout City Season 2 – Fight at the Movies comes with a new map, Soda Ball, and more

vg247.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetails regarding Season 2 of the dodgeball game Knockout City were provided during the EA Play Live 2021 stream today. Knockout City Season 2 will feature a cinematic theme, dubbed Fight at the Movies, which will find you playing on the new map Holowood Drive-In. The new arena features dynamic...

www.vg247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Map#At The Movies#League Play#Xbox One#Nintendo Switch#Ea Play#Epic Games Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

KO City Season 2 Fight at the Movies revealed

The next season begins soon with tons of new content. Knockout City didn't choose to stay quiet during EA Play Live, and the reveal of Season 2: Fight at the Movies looks absolutely amazing!. New gear, balls, maps, and more are coming in just a few short days to Knockout...
Video GamesKotaku

A Bunch Of Great Indie Games Are Coming To Game Pass

Pour one out for my backlog and maybe yours, too. Arguably too many promising indie games are coming to Xbox Game Pass. Also, Microsoft Flight Sim will finally lift off on console, at least for those with next-gen Xboxes. Here’s everything coming to Game Pass over the next few weeks.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

What map changes are coming to Apex Legends Season 10?

Apex Legend‘s Season 10 is just around the corner. The latest character Seer is coming to the game, which will make tracking other players easier than ever. The stylish Legend isn’t the only big change coming to the game either. Indeed, World’s Edge is seeing a massive overhaul that will change the mood and the logistics of the map. So what Apex Legends Season 10 map changes will there be?
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Battlefield 2042 season pass content might include characters, maps, and more for free

Battlefield 2042 season pass details have been potentially outlined by a renowned leaker. Just below, you can see a tweet published last week by Tom Henderson, a storied leaker with a track record of leaking details surrounding Battlefield 2042 in particular. In this new tweet, Henderson claims that each new season to hit Battlefield 2042 will contain a new playable specialist, two new maps, two new Portal maps for the player-driven creative mode, a story-driven update with new narrative content, and a slew of new weapons and vehicles.
Video GamesDigital Trends

New Apex Legends trailer reveals new skins, Arena maps, and more

Today’s Apex Legends gameplay reveal trailer showed off next season’s big changes to the World’s Edge map, new skins for the upcoming battle pass, and more. The changes to World’s Edge, known as Decimated World’s Edge, include a complete rework of several map areas and major graphical updates. In addition to the new Rampage LMG weapon, which uses grenades as ammo, next season will feature new skins for Valkyrie, Lifeline, Horizon, and more.
MoviesPolygon

The new Dragon Ball Super movie is Dragon Ball Super: Superhero

The Dragon Ball franchise is heading back to movie theaters. During the Dragon Ball panel at San Diego Comic Con 2021, a collection of panelists working on the movie announced, Dragon Ball Super: Superhero, a new feature-length continuation of Dragon Ball Super, coming in 2022. This movie was first teased...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

PUBG Season 13 Adds Map Updates & New Ranked Season

Krafton Inc. revealed new details to the 13.1 update for PUBG today, which improves a map, a few mechanics, and adds a secret room! The big updates to the game include a new Ranked Season, as well as some updates to both the Sanhok and taegho maps, along weeith a new map rotation on the way. They've also added a secret room with gear you can snag in a hurry if you know how to find it. We have some of the details below but you can read the full patch notes here.
MoviesIGN

Next Dragon Ball Super Movie Reveals Title and Teases New Animation Style - Comic-Con 2021

After an official teaser earlier this year that a new Dragon Ball Super movie was in the works, a recent Comic-Con panel has revealed the official title for the upcoming film. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is slated to premiere sometime in 2022. While not much is known about the film yet, series producer Akio Iyoku said during the Dragon Ball Special Panel that the decision to add to "supers" in the title was to "emphasize that this movie is about the superhero vibes."
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

New PS5, PS4, PSVR Games Coming This Week: August 2nd – August 6th

This week’s new PlayStation Store releases are few but it’s all about quality, not quantity, right?. We’ve got some quality coming this week with the likes of Tomas Sala‘s The Falconeer: Warrior Edition, which hits PS5 and PS4 on August 5th. I actually reviewed the game already and found it to be quite good, but flawed.
Comicsleedaily.com

Dragon Ball Super Season 2: Omg It’s Coming

KAAME HAAME HAAA! Wuhoo hola my Goku fans, how have you been? No fandom exists on the face of the earth that could beat the fans of dragon ball. Am I right or Am I right?. To say that the entire anime realm has gained reputation only due to the emerging fanbase of cartoons like Dragon ball won’t be wrong. No one can deny that Dragon Ball Super’s previous season captured the world’s attention. The fan infatuation with this anime series has set a new record in the anime industry. They are eagerly awaiting the pleasant climax to their second regeneration. Toyotarou created Dragon Ball Super, which was authored by Akira Toriyama. As is typical of Japanese animation, it is packed with action, fiction, and combat sports. Toei Animation is responsible for the Dragon Ball Super studio coverage. Season 1 is made up of 131 episodes and is based on a manga series. Despite being the longest sequence in the anime category, the audience embraces it the best.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Battlefield 2042’s next reveal is… a short film

DICE doesn’t look to be ready to show off more Battlefield 2042 gameplay just yet. Battlefield 2042 news has followed a fairly steady cadence so far. It started out with the proper reveal in June (and a tonne of information), followed by a first look at gameplay one week later. Battlefield Portal, the game’s second major experience, was revealed a few weeks after that, keeping the momentum going.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Halo Infinite datamine reveals battle royale voice line

Halo Infinite may be getting one thing or another that’s referred to in game as battle royale. Halo Infinite has had an exciting weekend with its first public multiplayer test, and many people sharing their first impressions of gameplay. The excitement was somewhat overshadowed by a campaign leak, which appears to have spoiled certain events of the game’s story, accidentally left in the game’s files by 343.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Apex Legends bans 62 dashboarding players on Xbox and 1,965 on PS4

Respawn has banned over 2,000 Apex Legends players for dashboarding and "abuse of a matchmaking exploit." The devs add that 62 were Xbox players, while 1,965 were PS4 players. The info comes via Respawn's Conor Ford (thanks, Eurogamer) who says that of the 2,086 players banned, 62 were on Xbox, 15 on Switch, 44 on PC, and 1,965 on PS4. "Banned 2,086 players early this morning for abuse of an RP loss forgiveness exploit (dashboarding) and abuse of a matchmaking exploit allowing high-rank players into Bronze lobby to farm," Ford says, with dashboarding referring to an exploit where players could force-quit the game before losing a match. Ford says that these matchmaking bans vary in length, adding, "sucks to miss the opening of a new season, come back next time around and enjoy the game how its meant to be played."
Video Gamesvg247.com

The Ascent Double Charge quest: How to use Stasis Overcharge

The Ascent Double Charge quest gives you a simple task with few instructions. Kill 10 enemies, it says, but there’s a catch. You have to kill 10 enemies using Stasis Overcharge, which the game doesn’t actually tell you how to use. Fortunately, you get a useful and stylish Augmentation once the quest is finished, so it’s worth the trouble.

Comments / 0

Community Policy