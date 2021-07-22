Former murder convict charged after Rockingham assault
ROCKINGHAM — A man who previously served nearly eight years on a murder conviction is now facing charges, accused of pointing a gun at a woman at a gas station. According to an incident report from the Rockingham Police Department, officers responded to a call around 8:10 p.m. July 17 at Alco Store No. 12 on East Broad Avenue after 35-year-old Kristopher Antonio McNeil, of Rockingham, allegedly pointed a gun at the 39-year-old female victim.richmondobserver.com
