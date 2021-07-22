Lloyd discusses first impressions of Wildcats

Tommy Lloyd has been on the job for a few months now and has been able to work closer with his team. “It’s been a great transition,” Lloyd said. “It has been a ton of fun the last month or so getting on the court consistently with the guys. We have a great group of guys that are at a real exciting point of their career where they are young players. Most of them just finished their first year and are heading into their second year or Christian finished his second year and heading into his third, where they can make huge improvements.