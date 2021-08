DULUTH, Minn.– It’s continued to be a busy summer for businesses here in Duluth but establishments are still struggling to find workers. Tacos Tacos Tacos on Superior Street in the HART District downtown has been dealing with worker and supply shortages. The establishment’s owner says that it’s causing prices on certain items to climb and slower wait times along with a bigger workload on current staff. Something he says businesses around town are all dealing with.