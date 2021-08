Last week, a bipartisan group of Senators led by Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) introduced two pieces of proposed legislation, one of which would amend the False Claims Act (FCA) and the other of which would amend the Program Fraud Civil Remedies Act of 1986 (PFCRA) to create the Administrative False Claims Act of 2021 (AFCA). The proposed FCA amendments are designed to make it harder for defendants to assert a lack of materiality defense and to strengthen relators' ability to object to dismissals of FCA qui tam cases by the Department of Justice (DOJ). As noted by the bills' sponsors, this legislation is supported by whistleblower advocacy groups. The AFCA would focus on smaller claims than does the FCA. Senator Grassley described the bills as being intended to “help recoup even more money by clarifying confusion after the Escobar case” and as being needed more than ever “to fight the significant amounts of fraud we are already seeing” related to the trillions of dollars Congress has appropriated for COVID relief.