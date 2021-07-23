Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Meet the 13 Ohioans competing in the Tokyo Olympic Games

Posted by 
Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bNrAs_0b5285cc00
Matt Roberts / Getty Images

(TOKYO) The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics kicked off Tuesday, with the United States facing off against Italy in Softball.

Every four years, athletes from across the world represent their home country and pit themselves against competitors from other countries in the Summer Olympic Games. Although COVID-19 caused a delay last year, the Olympics are back in action this summer.

Ohio boasts a total of 13 athletes competing across eight different sports and events. The Buckeye State will be represented by athletes competing in the following events:

  • Soccer
  • Swimming
  • Track and Field
  • Volleyball
  • Archery
  • Rugby
  • Boxing
  • Cycling

Soccer

Rose Lavelle: A graduate of Mount Notre Dame High School in Reading, the Cincinnati native will be competing in her first Olympics. The 26-year-old midfielder played a major role in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France, where she was awarded the Bronze Ball after helping lead the U.S. Women’s National Team to the championship.

The American women’s team lost their opening bout 3-0 against Sweden on Wednesday and will face off next against New Zealand at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. They will then move on to their third and final group play game against Australia at 4 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 25.

Swimming

Zach Apple: This 24-year-old Trenton native comes to the 2020 Games with three gold medals from the world championship under his belt. Apple’s interest in fitness extends beyond his Olympic aspirations, with a degree in exercise science from Indiana University to prove it.

He will swim next on Tuesday, July 27, when nine heats of the men’s 100-meter freestyle, Apple’s event of choice, will take place at 5 a.m. EST

Hunter Armstrong: A Dover native and current student at Ohio State University, Armstrong will be competing in the 100-meter backstroke. The 20-year-old is a two-time All-American, and won gold medals in the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke events at the 2019 Junior National Championship.

Armstrong is set to enter the water at 5:51 a.m. EST on Sunday for the men’s 100-meter backstroke competition, which will take place across six heats, with the final men’s 100-meter backstroke event set for 8:59 a.m. EST on Tuesday, July 27.

Track and Field

Clayton Murphy: The bronze-winning medalist is looking to improve on his 800-meter time after competing last in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. The 26-year-old New Madison native has been signed with Nike since June 2016.

The next men’s 800-meter dash is scheduled for Friday, July 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

Reggie Jagers: Tossing the discus for Team USA this year will be Clevelander Reggie Jagers III, who achieved five-time All-American status during his tenure at Kent State University. The 26-year-old graduated in 2017 after leaving Solon High School in 2012.

Men’s discus qualifying rounds start at 8:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 29, to be followed by the final at 7:15 a.m. ET the following saturday.

Adelaide Aquilla: This will be Westlake resident Adelaide Aquilla’s first time throwing shot put for the U.S. olympic track and field team, bringing credits like the 2020-21 Ohio State Athlete of the Year award and All-American status in shot put at the 2020 NCAA indoor throw.

Qualifying rounds for the women’s shot put events are set for 6:25 a.m. on Friday, July 30, with finals lined up for 8:10 a.m. the following day.

Volleyball

Max Holt: Born and raised in Cincinnati, the 34-year-old Holt will be competing in his second Olympics. The 6-foot-10 middle blocker won a bronze medal with USA Volleyball in 2016.

Holt and the men’s team will begin competition on Saturday when they face off against France.

Archery

Jacob Wukie: A native of Fremont, Wukie will be competing in his second Olympics. The 35-year-old won a silver medal with the USA Archery team in the 2012 London Olympic Games, and has multiple other career accomplishments, including being a four-time All-American and the 2009 Collegiate National Champion.

Individual archery events begin Friday, while team events begin Saturday.

Rugby

Carlin Isles: Born in Akron and raised in Massillon, Isles will be competing in his second Olympics, as he was a member of the 2016 USA Rugby squad. The 31-year-old had a brief stint with the Detroit Lions in 2013, but ultimately shifted to rugby.

USA Rugby faces off against Kenya on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. EST.

Boxing

Duke Ragan: Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ragan will be competing in the Featherweight Division for USA Boxing. The 24-year-old has a 4-0 record as a professional boxer.

Ragan will face Samuel Kistohurry of France late Friday night at 10 p.m. EST.

Delante Johnson: A 22-year-old from Cleveland, Johnson ​​won a gold medal at the 2016 Youth World Championships. He will be the fourth boxer in a row from Cleveland to represent USA Boxing in the Olympic Games.

Johnson’s first match will be early Saturday, as he squares off against Brian Agustin Arregui of Argentina at 4 a.m. EST.

Oshae Jones: A native of Toledo, Jones will be competing in her first Olympic Games. The 23-year-old will be the first female boxer from Ohio to represent USA Boxing, as well as the first female welterweight to represent USA Boxing.

Jones earned a first-round bye and will begin competition July 27.

Cycling

Nick Bruce: Born and raised in Hubbard, Bruce will be making his first Olympics appearance for USA Cycling as part of the BMX Freestyle team. The 29-year-old has deep Ohio roots, as he is also a graduate of Youngstown State University.

Bruce and his fellow cyclists, all of whom are participating in the first-ever BMX Freestyle Olympics event, will begin competition July 31.

Comments / 14

Crooked River Chronicle

Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland, OH
5K+
Followers
911
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay informed with the latest news, from politics to local education, government and sports, in the greater Cleveland area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
London, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Toledo, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Westlake, OH
City
Massillon, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Ragan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#London Olympics#Olympic Track And Field#Ohioans#The Buckeye State#Apple#Indiana University#Ohio State University#All American#Nike#Team Usa#Kent State University#Solon High School#Usa Volleyball#Usa Archery#Usa Rugby#The Detroit Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Argentina
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Country
Sweden
News Break
NCAA
News Break
FIFA
Related
Swimming & Surfinghngn.com

Olympic Gold Medalist Caeleb Dressel Admits He Does Not Keep His Medals, Here's Why

Caeleb Dressel, who holds a total of 15 world championship medals, said that medals are unimportant to him. He even said that he does not keep his medals. Caeleb Dressel of Team USA has already won four Olympic gold medals, two from Rio 2016 and two from this week. In the four Tokyo Olympics 2020 events that he will participate in, he has a chance to win four more gold medals, according to a recently published article in MSN News.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

USA's mixed 4x400m relay team is DISQUALIFIED at the Tokyo Olympics after Lynna Irby was ruled to have stood outside the zone when she took the baton from Elija Goodwin

USA's mixed 4x400meter relay team has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a handoff violation. The US team finished first in qualifiers and breezed into Friday's semi-finals but a bad pass between 22-year-old runners Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin has stopped them from going for the gold. The pair...
SportsNewsweek

'I'm an Olympic Gymnast. Women Face "Twisties", Periods and Leotard Fears'

I've never been as nervous in my life as the day in 2019 I competed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Somehow I managed to keep my cool and when it was officially announced that I would be representing Jamaica in gymnastics, it was the best feeling. I was able to finally see my name on that list of qualifiers after years of hard work.
Celebritiesthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of U.S. Star Caeleb Dressel

Caeleb Dressel and his wife, Meghan, produced one of the most-heartwarming moments of the Summer Olympics to date on Wednesday night. The star United States swimmer took home the gold in the men’s 100M freestyle final. It was one of the most-thrilling events of the Tokyo Games thus far. Dressel,...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Caeleb Dressel Has Blunt Response To Michael Phelps Comparisons

Caeleb Dressel has been sensational thus far at the Tokyo Olympics, and as a result, he’s being compared to the best swimmer in American history. Earlier this week, Dressel earned his first individual Olympic gold medal. He edged out Kyle Chalmers for first place in the 100-meter freestyle with a record time of 47.02 seconds.
CelebritiesNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
Swimming & Surfing5newsonline.com

Why divers shower after every dive at the Tokyo Olympics

Competitive divers often go straight to a shower or jump in a jacuzzi just moments after they get out of the pool. It's a practice that has a lot of people wondering what's going on during the Olympics and seeking out answers on Google. Well, it all has to do with muscles.
SportsHouston Chronicle

Simone Biles was abandoned by American Olympic officials, and the torment hasn't stopped

The trouble with the phrase "mental health" is that it's an abstraction that allows you to sail right straight over what happened to Simone Biles and, in a way, what is still happening to her. To this day, American Olympic officials continue to betray her. They deny that they had a legal duty to protect her and others from rapist-child pornographer Larry Nassar, and they continue to evade accountability in judicial maneuvering. Abuse is a current event for her.
SocietyBleacher Report

USA Olympic Fencers Wear Pink Masks to Protest Alen Hadzic's Presence on Team

United States fencers Jake Hoyle, Curtis McDowald and Yeisser Ramirez wore pink masks Friday in protest of epee teammate Alen Hadzic and in solidarity with sexual assault survivors, according to a report from Tasneem Nashrulla and Brianna Sacks of BuzzFeed News. Three women have accused Hadzic of sexual misconduct. He...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Keyshawn Davis Of Team USA Springs Upset Stoppage Win

It is not that often in Olympic boxing that stoppages occur. Now though, with the new rules in recent times and the removal of the head guard, the opportunities for stoppages are more possible. Team USA’s Keyshawn Davis showing as much a short time ago in Tokyo:. Impressive to say...
Swimming & Surfingmashed.com

What Olympic Swimmer Caeleb Dressel Eats In A Day

When you think about how much Olympic athletes have to train to stay in such great shape, the question of what they must eat tends to come up. It has certainly come up for Olympic gold medalist and multi-time world-record-setter Caeleb Dressel as the swimmer steps into the limelight once occupied by former Olympian Michael Phelps. Luckily, Dressel has let people in on his daily food routine.

Comments / 14

Community Policy