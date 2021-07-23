Meet the 13 Ohioans competing in the Tokyo Olympic Games

Matt Roberts / Getty Images

(TOKYO) The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics kicked off Tuesday, with the United States facing off against Italy in Softball.

Every four years, athletes from across the world represent their home country and pit themselves against competitors from other countries in the Summer Olympic Games. Although COVID-19 caused a delay last year, the Olympics are back in action this summer.

Ohio boasts a total of 13 athletes competing across eight different sports and events. The Buckeye State will be represented by athletes competing in the following events:

Soccer

Swimming

Track and Field

Volleyball

Archery

Rugby

Boxing

Cycling

Soccer

Rose Lavelle : A graduate of Mount Notre Dame High School in Reading, the Cincinnati native will be competing in her first Olympics. The 26-year-old midfielder played a major role in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France, where she was awarded the Bronze Ball after helping lead the U.S. Women’s National Team to the championship.

The American women’s team lost their opening bout 3-0 against Sweden on Wednesday and will face off next against New Zealand at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. They will then move on to their third and final group play game against Australia at 4 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 25.

Swimming

Zach Apple : This 24-year-old Trenton native comes to the 2020 Games with three gold medals from the world championship under his belt. Apple’s interest in fitness extends beyond his Olympic aspirations, with a degree in exercise science from Indiana University to prove it.

He will swim next on Tuesday, July 27, when nine heats of the men’s 100-meter freestyle, Apple’s event of choice, will take place at 5 a.m. EST

Hunter Armstrong : A Dover native and current student at Ohio State University, Armstrong will be competing in the 100-meter backstroke. The 20-year-old is a two-time All-American, and won gold medals in the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke events at the 2019 Junior National Championship.

Armstrong is set to enter the water at 5:51 a.m. EST on Sunday for the men’s 100-meter backstroke competition, which will take place across six heats, with the final men’s 100-meter backstroke event set for 8:59 a.m. EST on Tuesday, July 27.

Track and Field

Clayton Murphy : The bronze-winning medalist is looking to improve on his 800-meter time after competing last in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. The 26-year-old New Madison native has been signed with Nike since June 2016.

The next men’s 800-meter dash is scheduled for Friday, July 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

Reggie Jagers : Tossing the discus for Team USA this year will be Clevelander Reggie Jagers III, who achieved five-time All-American status during his tenure at Kent State University. The 26-year-old graduated in 2017 after leaving Solon High School in 2012.

Men’s discus qualifying rounds start at 8:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 29, to be followed by the final at 7:15 a.m. ET the following saturday.

Adelaide Aquilla : This will be Westlake resident Adelaide Aquilla’s first time throwing shot put for the U.S. olympic track and field team, bringing credits like the 2020-21 Ohio State Athlete of the Year award and All-American status in shot put at the 2020 NCAA indoor throw.

Qualifying rounds for the women’s shot put events are set for 6:25 a.m. on Friday, July 30, with finals lined up for 8:10 a.m. the following day.

Volleyball

Max Holt : Born and raised in Cincinnati, the 34-year-old Holt will be competing in his second Olympics. The 6-foot-10 middle blocker won a bronze medal with USA Volleyball in 2016.

Holt and the men’s team will begin competition on Saturday when they face off against France.

Archery

Jacob Wukie : A native of Fremont, Wukie will be competing in his second Olympics. The 35-year-old won a silver medal with the USA Archery team in the 2012 London Olympic Games, and has multiple other career accomplishments, including being a four-time All-American and the 2009 Collegiate National Champion.

Individual archery events begin Friday, while team events begin Saturday.

Rugby

Carlin Isles : Born in Akron and raised in Massillon, Isles will be competing in his second Olympics, as he was a member of the 2016 USA Rugby squad. The 31-year-old had a brief stint with the Detroit Lions in 2013, but ultimately shifted to rugby.

USA Rugby faces off against Kenya on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. EST.

Boxing

Duke Ragan : Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ragan will be competing in the Featherweight Division for USA Boxing. The 24-year-old has a 4-0 record as a professional boxer.

Ragan will face Samuel Kistohurry of France late Friday night at 10 p.m. EST.

Delante Johnson : A 22-year-old from Cleveland, Johnson ​​won a gold medal at the 2016 Youth World Championships. He will be the fourth boxer in a row from Cleveland to represent USA Boxing in the Olympic Games.

Johnson’s first match will be early Saturday, as he squares off against Brian Agustin Arregui of Argentina at 4 a.m. EST.

Oshae Jones : A native of Toledo, Jones will be competing in her first Olympic Games. The 23-year-old will be the first female boxer from Ohio to represent USA Boxing, as well as the first female welterweight to represent USA Boxing.

Jones earned a first-round bye and will begin competition July 27.

Cycling

Nick Bruce : Born and raised in Hubbard, Bruce will be making his first Olympics appearance for USA Cycling as part of the BMX Freestyle team. The 29-year-old has deep Ohio roots, as he is also a graduate of Youngstown State University.

Bruce and his fellow cyclists, all of whom are participating in the first-ever BMX Freestyle Olympics event, will begin competition July 31.