HELP WANTED PART TIME VSO Officer –

crestoneeagle.com
 2021-07-22

Experienced individual needed for part time Veterans Service Officer. The position will be...

crestoneeagle.com

York News-Times

Part-time Cleaning Position

Cornerstone Bank York is taking applications for Part time Cleaning position at the Main Bank. Primary housekeeping responsibilities include dusting, vacuuming, cleaning windows, emptying trash and cleaning restrooms. Monday - Friday 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm. Applications can be submitted online. Cornerstone Bank in York, NE is an Equal Employment...
YORK, NE
The Guardian

Temporary / Part time HR Administrator

My client is a household name. An incredibly large charity with an international reach. They have an office in central London near to Westminster but will support remote working too. We are looking for a senior level EA/Administrator to support an HR Business Partner. This is a part time role...
coeymans.org

NOW HIRING: Part Time Seasonal

The Town of Coeymans Highway Department is accepting applications for seasonal employment on an as needed basis. Applicants must possess a CDL and have experience with the operation and mechanics of a single chassis truck and vehicles of equal complexity. Interested applicants can obtain an application at Coeymans Town Hall at 18 Russell Ave Ravena N.Y. 12143 or Town of Coeymans Highway Dept. 1305 SR 143 Coeymans Hollow, NY 12046. Please direct any questions to 518-756-2251.
COEYMANS, NY
newbedfordguide.com

HELP WANTED: St. Anne’s Credit Union hiring for full or part-time banking associates

Do you love to help people and make a difference in your community? As a full- or part-time Banking Associate at St. Anne’s Credit Union, you’ll help those who bank with us achieve financial security while supporting a company that reinvests profits back into the communities we serve. For more information and to apply, visit stannes.com/Careers.
State
Colorado State
ClickOnDetroit.com

Oakland County Road Commission seeking part-time help for the winter

The Road Commission for Oakland County is seeking to hire up to 24 part-time seasonal drivers and laborers for this winter. Those who are interested in part-time driver positions must have a current and valid Michigan commercial driver’s license (CDL) with an “A” endorsement. The part-time drivers may be scheduled to work three days a week and will be on call throughout the winter for additional day, night and weekend work as needed.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Guardian

Part Time Head of Finance

Prospectus is delighted to be supporting a local community charity that provides high quality, affordable transport to people unable to use mainstream transport due to mobility or other difficulties, or because ordinary public transport is unavailable in their area. They are looking to appoint a Head of Finance on a part time basis (24 hours per week). This can be performed across any number of days the candidate would like (3-5 days per week). This is a hybrid role with some work in the office required, however there are no set number of days required.
Coastal View

Handyman Wanted Full Time

Are you a self starter looking for a full time handyman job? A local HOA is looking for a person who is motivated, understands basic electrical, sprinkler repair, basic plumbing, communication skills and wants to work.
coastalbreezenews.com

Part-Time Membership Representative

Part-Time Membership Representative - The Marco YMCA is seeking a well organized and friendly individual to work part-time at our Membership Services at the Marco YMCA. Applicants must have direct experience related to customer service. This position is part-time up to 20 hours per week. The pay rate is $14 /hour. Contact Mac Toth (239) 394-9622 ext 118.
The Guardian

School Office Assistant - Part-time

Sandown School is looking to appoint an organised and adaptable Office Assistant to join our friendly and supportive team of staff. We need someone who can offer a warm welcome, be organised and able to communicate well with all members of our community. This is a permanent position, working 32.5...
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Rec approves 10-14% pay increase for part-time help

During the budgetary process, the Great Bend Recreation Commission board wanted to focus on increasing their ability to retain and recruit employees through competitive compensation. A 3% wage adjustment or $39,257 was budgeted for recreation employees for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. A revised wage appropriation table was conducted to focus...
GREAT BEND, KS
CBS Baltimore

Harford County Public Schools Announce Pay Raise, Bonuses For Bus Drivers, Cafeteria Workers & Support Staff

ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County is doing what they can to keep their staff happy and serving students as they announce salary increases and bonuses for bus drivers and other support staff. Harford County teachers are not seeing raises, but the lowest-paid para professionals, tech specialists and others are getting raises this year and next. Chrystie Crawford-Smick, President for Harford County Education Association said they will advocate for some alleviation to teacher workload and more half days in the school calendar, but overall they feel it is a win for some of the staff who have deserved more pay for some...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
coastalbreezenews.com

Part-Time Afterschool Site Director

Part-Time Afterschool Site Director - The YMCA is seeking Site Directors to work in our After School Programs in Everglades City. Applicants must have a minimum of 4 years direct experience working with children ages 5-12 years old and a minimum of 2 years management experience. Competitive pay and membership benefits. Individuals will be required to maintain DCF regulations. Applicant must possess the state mandated DCF hours and must be over the age of 21. CPR and First-Aid certification required. Contact Charlene Rose (239) 394-9622 ext 116.
EVERGLADES CITY, FL
cwbradio.com

Withee Village Board Approves Pay Increase for Part-Time Officer

The Withee Village Board approved a pay raise for their part-time officer. Officer Matthew Prein received a raise from $18 to $20/hour. The board also approved rezoning a parcel from C-2 General Commercial to R-1 Single-Family Residential. The Board also approved the Travelers Crime Insurance Policy and approved participating in...
WITHEE, WI
The Guardian

Administrator (Part-time)

Are you looking for a part-time administration role in a charity where you can make a positive difference in people's lives?. Do you have at least two years administration experience, preferably within a learning and development environment?. If yes, you will love this part-time role. You will be using your...
The Guardian

Safeguarding Administration Manager - Part-time

Pay: Kent Scheme 7: equating to £13,386 - £15,153pa. Monday-Friday (Hours per day to be determined) Kent Scheme Salaries 7: equating to £13,386 - £15,153 per annum. Applications will be considered in the order in which they are received. Suitable candidates may be interviewed before the closing date and Maidstone Grammar School for Girls reserves the right to withdraw the position if an early appointment is made.
mltnews.com

Help wanted: Part-time executive director needed

The Edmonds-based non-profit charity, MSHH Donor Closet, is hiring a part-time Executive Director to oversee its operations. The 22-year-old organization is 98% volunteer run and is self-supporting with a mission to raise money to assist those with multiple sclerosis who are in need of financial assistance. “A good percentage of the 40-plus volunteers who work here have no connection to MS; but have discovered how much enjoyment they get in giving service in their community,” said President Richard Marin, who served on the Edmonds City Council between 2000 and 2008.
EDMONDS, WA
