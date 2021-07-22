HELP WANTED PART TIME VSO Officer

Prospectus is delighted to be supporting a local community charity that provides high quality, affordable transport to people unable to use mainstream transport due to mobility or other difficulties, or because ordinary public transport is unavailable in their area. They are looking to appoint a Head of Finance on a part time basis (24 hours per week). This can be performed across any number of days the candidate would like (3-5 days per week). This is a hybrid role with some work in the office required, however there are no set number of days required.
