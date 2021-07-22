Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could face forfeits

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wSpZg_0b527CXP00

NEW YORK — The NFL’s latest mandate throws a new wrinkle into the league’s playoff scenarios.

The league announced Thursday that COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players could lead to forfeits for teams and the loss of paychecks for players.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo that if a game cannot be rescheduled during the 18-week schedule because of a COVID-19 outbreak, the team with the outbreak will be credited with a loss, ESPN reported. Because of an agreement with the NFL Players Association, the league has encouraged player vaccination but has not made it mandatory.

“We do not anticipate adding a ’19th week’ to accommodate games that cannot be rescheduled within the current 18 weeks of the regular season,” Goodell wrote in the memo.

Goodell’s memo also warns players that their wallets could be affected.

“If a game is canceled and cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule due to a COVID outbreak, neither team’s players will receive their weekly paragraph 5 salary,” Goodell wrote.

A club that forces a rescheduled game will be “responsible for all additional expenses incurred” and will also be required to pay “any shortfall between actual and expected payment to the VTS pool,” NBC News reported.

The implication is clear: Unvaccinated players could be costly, on and off the field.

The NFL postponed five games and moved 10 others during the 2020 season to accommodate COVID-19 outbreaks, according to ESPN. The league was able to play a complete schedule by moving some games to Tuesdays or Wednesdays.

Playoff positions could be affected by the rule. If a team battling for a playoff spot is forced to forfeit because of a COVID-19 outbreak, it could prevent that squad from reaching the postseason -- and earning playoff money.

The league will mandate a forfeit if all of the following occur, according to Goodell’s memo:

• A game is postponed by (the) requirement of government authorities or medical experts, or at the discretion of the commissioner, because of ongoing health concerns of an outbreak.

• The league can’t find a suitable date to reschedule within the 18-week framework of the regular season.

• The original postponement was caused by an outbreak among unvaccinated players of one team.

If a vaccinated person on the team’s player roster or staff tests positive and is asymptomatic, that person will be isolated and contact tracing will promptly occur, according to the memo. The positive individual will be allowed to return to duty after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart, and will thereafter be tested every two weeks or as directed by the team’s medical staffs. Those who are vaccinated will not be subject to quarantine due to close contact with an infected person.

If an unvaccinated person tests positive, protocols from 2020 will remain in effect, the NFL said. That person will be isolated for 10 days and will then be permitted to return to duty if asymptomatic. Unvaccinated persons will continue to be subject to a five-day quarantine period if they have close contact with an infected person.

Anyone who had a previous COVID-19 infection will be considered fully vaccinated 14 days after they have had at least one dose of an approved vaccine, the NFL’s memo said.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
36K+
Followers
55K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Teams#Nfl Commissioner#Forfeits#American Football#Espn#Covid#Vts#Nbc News#Nflnetwork#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
NFL
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNew York Post

NFL’s ‘black’ and ‘white’ anthems will only promote divisiveness

At roughly $40 million per, the NFL employs more than a mere commissioner. In Roger Goodell, the league also contracts a social engineer, the kind who cowardly chooses to ignore those problems he should fix — the increasing criminality of NFL players comes to mind — in favor of fixing what’s not broken.
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLNBC Sports

49ers 'deeply saddened' to learn of former TE Clark's death

Former 49ers tight end Greg Clark, a third-round pick in the 1997 NFL Draft, died this week. He was 49. “Our organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Greg Clark,” the 49ers said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLkshb.com

The Richest Quarterbacks In NFL History

Anyone who makes it to the NFL can expect a generous paycheck, but the ones playing quarterback will typically find their bank accounts getting the biggest boost. A great quarterback often makes the difference between a franchise ruling the league and one that is mired in mediocrity, which is why teams are willing to shower their signal caller with tens of millions of dollars per year, despite the constant risk of injury in professional football.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Saints’ Sean Payton pours out frustration over Michael Thomas’ baffling decision

Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints will be flipping over a new chapter in the franchise’s history, as they are about to experience what life is like for them after the Drew Brees era. It’s not looking so good for them right now, though, especially with the news of wide receiver Michael Thomas being expected to miss at least the early portion of the 2021 NFL season to recuperate from an ankle injury.
Posted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers under fire again for allegedly throwing teammates under the bus

The entire drama surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers won’t die down anytime soon. And we’re all for it. Right?. Rodgers may have inadvertently brought himself another wild controversy after his recent comment on the release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow. The star quarterback called Kumerow the Packers’ second-best WR. In an interview with ESPN, Rodgers voiced out his absolute disgust.
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Predicting How The AFC North Finishes

The AFC North should be once again a decently strong division in 2021. Cleveland and Baltimore are looked at as contenders in the AFC and even the Cincinnati Bengals should be improved. There are legitimate questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they could be solid with everything going right. With...
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Franchise Threatening Move To Austin, Texas

The state of Texas is currently home to two NFL franchises – the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans. Could there soon be a third?. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Seth Wickersham, the Buffalo Bills could threaten a move to Austin, Texas. The Bills are reportedly unhappy with their stadium situation.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees drops truth bomb on potential NFL return

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees called it a career after the 2020 NFL season. But, of course, that never stops people from wondering whether or not a player will wind up deciding to return. However, it looks like Brees is actually done for good and won’t be returning if...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife is the Daughter of a Former NBA Player

I’m not sure if an NFL player has had more of a roller coaster career in such a short amount of time than Dwayne Haskins. By roller coaster, I mean the spinning tea cup ride because there hasn’t been many highs. Dwayne Haskins was one of the top quarterback prospects...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Anonymous NFL GM Has Telling Admission On Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson continues to want out of Houston, though it’s unclear if the Texans will be able to deal their franchise quarterback. The former Clemson Tigers star has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women. While no official charges have been filed, Watson remains under investigation by the National Football League.

Comments / 0

Community Policy