Cool and comfortable weather returns, humidity builds back in for weekend

By Chief Meteorologist Tom Russell
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCool and comfortable weather and perhaps, more importantly, a nice break from the humidity and thunderstorms. The humidity stays low into the weekend with plenty of sunshine!. Some humidity will slowly build back in for the weekend with highs in the mid-80s on Saturday and then the stickiness ramps back up to 90 on Sunday, with the best chance for any thunderstorms also coming on Sunday. All in all, it's looking like another typical Summer weekend, and an ideal one to be poolside.

