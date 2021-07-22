Delaware will spend $100 million opioid windfall on treatment, prevention
Most of the $100 million Delaware is getting in an opioid lawsuit settlement will be spent on treatment and prevention of drug abuse. Attorney General Kathleen Jennings talked Thursday in a press conference about how the state will deal with its share of a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen, who were accused of creating and accelerating the opioid crisis.townsquaredelaware.com
