Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center Becomes First and Only Center in New Jersey to Offer Incisionless Neurosurgical Tremor Treatment
Newswise — HACKENSACK, NJ – On June 14, 2021, Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center became the first and only center in New Jersey — and one of only a few in the country — to offer noninvasive MRI-guided focused ultrasound to treat hand tremors, or involuntary and rhythmic shaking that affects people with certain neurological conditions.www.newswise.com
