Laurel, MD

Johns Hopkins APL, Amazon Partner to Accelerate Access to High-Res Brain Mapping Data

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Five years ago, researchers at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL), in Laurel, Maryland, created the Brain Observatory Storage Service & Database (BossDB) — a scalable, cloud-native data ecosystem for high-resolution volumetric neuroscience datasets — with an eye towards making data open, accessible and easy to use.

