The Clone Wars Rages On With New Star Wars TVC Hasbro Figures

The cat is out of the bag as Hasbro teases their next Star Wars HasLab crowdfunding campaign. Two Star Wars crowdfunding event has already arrived from Hasbro with great success featuring Jabba's Sailing Barge and The Mandalorian Razor Crest. Both collectibles were scaled for Star Wars: The Vintage Collection line giving collectors 3.75" ships. However, Hasbro is getting larger this time with their next Star Wars HasLab as it is set for their 6" The Black Series line. Speculation flooded fan's heads as they guess what Hasbro could possibly make create, and we finally have our answer. Collectors will revisit Star Wars: Return of the Jedi as we travel to Tatooine once more with the announcement of The Black Series Rancor! Only one teaser image was shown of the Rancor Pit, but the confirmation can be found right here.