The Clone Wars Rages On With New Star Wars TVC Hasbro Figures

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenndy Tartakovsky's Star Wars: The Clone Wars 2D Micro-Series is a classic part of Star Wars lore. This show features small 5-minute episodes put it paved the way for the now canon animated 3D The Clone Wars series. Hasbro has been celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Lucasfilm this year, and it looks like The Clone Wars is part of that with new figures featuring cartoon-inspired packaging and deco. We have already seen new rivals for the Black Series and some Jedi coming to The Vintage Collection. The war continues to rage on as three more figures have been revealed.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Genndy Tartakovsky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clone Wars#Action Figure#Tvc#The Vintage Collection#Clone Troopers#Battle Droid#Tvc#Walmart Exclusives
Community Policy