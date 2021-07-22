Where do the Predators stand with UFAs Mikael Granlund, Erik Haula?
Now that the smoke from the Seattle expansion draft has cleared, the Nashville Predators can turn their attention to the next part of their roster rebuilding. The Predators aren’t expected to make a huge splash in free agency after General Manager David Poile tried unsuccessfully to move on from both Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene. But now, he has to live with the inflated $8 million per year contracts of both.www.nashvillepost.com
Comments / 0