Mixed-use building eyed for Midtown to rise 14 floors
Details are emerging related to a 14-floor mid-rise mixed-use building slated for a Hayes Street site in in Midtown. St. Louis-based Subtext seeks to undertake the project on seven parcels with a collective 1.04 acres and addresses of 1904 Hayes St. through 1916 Hayes St. According to a Metro document, the building is slated for 14 levels, with nine floors of residential on top of a five-floor, 310-space parking garage. The structure will offer 192 one-bedroom units, 74 two-bedroom residences, 30 three-bedroom units and a 10,000-square-foot leasing office.www.nashvillepost.com
