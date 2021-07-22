Cinnamon Toast Crunch Popcorn is Out and I Need Some in My Life

There's a new Cinnamon Toast Crunch product on the market now that sounds like it would make the perfect snack food. I'll go on record by saying that Cinnamon Toast Crunch is the best cereal out there period. I love it even more as an adult than I did as a kid somehow. It's packed full of flavor and is one of those cereals that you can just eat right out of the box. However, if you choose to pour it in a bowl and mix it with milk, that's some of the best milk you'll ever drink!