Fusion Physicist Roscoe White Steps Down After a Long and Fruitful Career at PPPL
Newswise — After 47 years as a path-setting theoretical physicist at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL), Roscoe White retired on June 1, 2021, only one might never know it. A former head of the PPPL Theory Department and now a senior researcher in retirement, “I can continue to submit papers and publish and use my computer account to do research,” White said. “That’s all I need.”www.newswise.com
