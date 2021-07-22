Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Hosts National Night Out in La Pine & Sisters
On Tuesday August 3, 2021, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office will host two National Night Out events, one in La Pine and one in Sisters, from 6-8pm. National Night Out is a community-police awareness-raising event in the United States, held the first Tuesday of August. The event has been held annually since 1984, and is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch in the United States.cascadebusnews.com
