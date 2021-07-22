CJ Perry/Lana part of cast for VH1's 'The Surreal Life' revival

The celeb-reality show that ran for six seasons between 2003 and 2006 on The WB and VH1 is being "reimagined" for 2021 with eight celebrities: August Alsina, CJ Perry, Dennis Rodman, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, Manny MUA, Stormy Daniels and Tamar Braxton. They'll come together for what VH1 describes as a “wild, over the top journey that pushes them to reveal different sides of themselves in surprising ways.” “The Surreal Life is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in pop culture and creating many unforgettable moments in reality television,” says Nina L. Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer at MTV Entertainment Group. “We are excited to see how this stellar celebrity cast will make captivating television for audiences everywhere.” The first two seasons of The Surreal Life aired on The WB before moving to VH1, where it became one of the cable network's most popular franchises. The Surreal Life spawned spinoffs that include Strange Love, Flavor of Love, Rock of Love, I Love New York, My Fair Brady and Fame Games.