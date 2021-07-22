Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

CJ Perry/Lana part of cast for VH1's 'The Surreal Life' revival

f4wonline.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCJ Perry (formerly known as Lana in WWE) will be part of the cast for VH1's revival of reality series "The Surreal Life." It was announced on Thursday that "The Surreal Life" is being rebooted with a new season that will premiere on VH1 this fall. The reality series originally aired for six seasons from 2003-2006.

www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormy Daniels
Person
August Alsina
Person
Cj Perry
Person
Manny Mua
Person
Kim Coles
Person
Tamar Braxton
Person
Chyna
Person
Dennis Rodman
Person
Frankie Muniz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Surreal Life#Reality Tv#Television#Combat#Wwe Cj Perry#Basketball Hall Of Famer#Mtv Entertainment Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Combat Sports
Related
MusicPosted by
HOLAUSA

Anitta stuns in her Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue debut

Anitta looks absolutely stunning in the spread for this year’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, being photographed on a beach in Hollywood, Florida. The Brazilian superstar, whose full name is Larissa de Macedo Machado, shot to fame in 2013 after releasing her single, “Show das Poderosas” along with an...
TV SeriesPosted by
BET

‘The Game’ Welcomes News Cast Members For Revival Season

The Game is inching closer and closer to its premiere date, and a stacked cast is ready to play!. Several new cast members have been confirmed for the revival, including Vaughn Hebron (Tyler Perry’s The Oval), Adriyan Rae (Chicago Fire) and Analisa Velez (Sneaky Pete). For the reboot, Hebron will play Jamison Fields, an undrafted free agent, while Rae will star as Brittany Pitts, the daughter of Jason and Kelly Pitts, and Velez will play Raquel Navarro, Brittany’s best friend.
TV & Videos21ninety.com

SHE's Back! Tamar Braxton Is Heading Back To TV in VH1's 'The Surreal Life'

SHE’s back! Singer and reality star extraordinaire Tamar Braxton is coming back to our TV screens by way of a good ole reboot. The VH1 series The Surreal Life, ran from 2003 to 2006 and featured celebrities living together for two weeks in one location while tackling activities, personal challenges and conflicts. Along with a long lasting show alongside her fellow Braxton sisters, Tamar has appeared on her own shows, Tamar & Vince and Tamar Braxton Get Ya Life, she’s also been a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother—which she walked away from a winner.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Surreal Life’: VH1 Brings Back Classic Reality Series

The Surreal Life is the latest reality series to get a reboot. VH1 is bringing back the series, which ran for six seasons between 2003 and 2006, to launch later this fall. It comes after Deadline revealed that MTV was bringing back Cribs alongside other reboots across ViacomCBS including The Real World, Behind the Music, Ink Master and Dating Naked.
TV & VideosSt. Louis American

August Alsina, Tamar Braxton star in revived ‘The Surreal Life’ series

VH1 is reviving the celebrity reality show The Surreal Life for a seventh season. The series returns in the fall after leaving the airwaves in May 2006. Kim Coles, Tamar Braxton, Dennis Rodman, August Alsina and other celebrities join the cast for a redefined version of the original series. The various join together in what VH1 calls a “wild, over the top journey that pushes them to reveal different sides of themselves in surprising ways.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Katie Thurston Suggests Greg Grippo Gaslighted Her as Bachelor Nation Weighs In on Split

All is fair in love and roses? Not so fast. Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo’s Bachelorette breakup has fans and former contestants split. Things went awry for the 30-year-old former banking manager and the 28-year-old New Jersey native during the Monday, August 2, episode of The Bachelorette after he opened up about the loss of his father during his hometown date, telling Katie that she “fills” the hole in his heart for the first time since the family death.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

Gavin Houston's Love Life Has Mostly Been Kept out of the Public Eye

Through his role on the OWN hit series The Haves and the Have Nots, Gavin Alexander Houston, who plays Jeffrey Harrington, has become a household name among soap opera fanatics. Since taking up the job back in 2013, Gavin has been around for all of the Tyler Perry–produced show's highs and lows, and, as such, he is one of the people most associated with the show and its success.
TV & Videosiconvsicon.com

‘The Surreal Life’ Set To Return To This Fall On VH1! — Celebrity Cast Revealed!

MTV Entertainment Studios today announced The Surreal Life will premiere on VH1 this Fall, reimagined for new audiences 15 years later as the brand continues to harness its extensive library of IP. The iconic series notorious for legendary “celeb-reality,” returns with eight unexpected stars coming together for a wild, over the top journey that pushes them to reveal different sides of themselves in surprising ways.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

VH1 revives The Surreal Life with Stormy Daniels, Dennis Rodman, Frankie Muniz and more

The celeb-reality show that ran for six seasons between 2003 and 2006 on The WB and VH1 is being "reimagined" for 2021 with eight celebrities: August Alsina, CJ Perry, Dennis Rodman, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, Manny MUA, Stormy Daniels and Tamar Braxton. They'll come together for what VH1 describes as a “wild, over the top journey that pushes them to reveal different sides of themselves in surprising ways.” “The Surreal Life is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in pop culture and creating many unforgettable moments in reality television,” says Nina L. Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer at MTV Entertainment Group. “We are excited to see how this stellar celebrity cast will make captivating television for audiences everywhere.” The first two seasons of The Surreal Life aired on The WB before moving to VH1, where it became one of the cable network's most popular franchises. The Surreal Life spawned spinoffs that include Strange Love, Flavor of Love, Rock of Love, I Love New York, My Fair Brady and Fame Games.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

HBO Max’s ‘Love Life’ Season 2 Casts Punkie Johnson

Punkie Johnson, the “Saturday Night Live” featured player, has been cast in Season 2 of HBO Max’s rom-com anthology series “Love Life,” starring opposite previously announced “The Good Place” alum William Jackson Harper. Additionally, the premium cabler’s streaming platform announced that Leslie Bibb, John Earl Jelks and Arian Moayed will recur in the show. Kimberly Elise, Ego Nwodim and Blair Underwood will guest star. Season 2 of “Love Life,” which hails from Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment, focuses on Marcus Watkins (Harper) as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person....
TV & Videospapermag.com

Manny MUA, Stormy Daniels Are in 'The Surreal Life' Reboot

One of VH1's most iconic reality TV shows is getting the reboot treatment. Even though ViacomCBS has been giving us revival after revival after revival, we'd be lying if we said we aren't a little excited thatThe Surreal Life is finally on the production slate. That's right, according to Deadline, our favorite show that forces a bizarre mix of celebrities to live with each other is officially back after a 15-year hiatus and, needless to say, the new cast is *chef's kiss*.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

To All the Boys' Lana Condor joins Marvel star's new show

To All the Boys actress Lana Condor is collaborating with Marvel's Randall Park on a new action-comedy series titled Take Out. According to The Hollywood Reporter, WandaVision's Park and Michael Golamco are working on the pilot script for US streaming service Hulu right now, after previously writing Always Be My Maybe together.
TV Seriesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Industry News: Surreal Life, The View, Sean Penn + More!

VH1 REVIVES 'THE SURREAL LIFE': VH1 is bringing back The Surreal Life. Deadline reports that the reboot will feature Stormy Daniels, Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, Tamar Braxton, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, CJ Perry and Manny Mua living together and competing in a series of challenges. It is expected to launch later this fall.
TV & Videosbrooklynvegan.com

VH1’s original ‘Behind the Music’ being adapted into a podcast

As mentioned, VH1's classic '90s-era documentary series Behind the Music is getting rebooted by streaming service Paramount+ for new episodes, and the original series is also getting repurposed as a podcast for iHeartRadio. The Behind the Music podcast will debut on July 29 -- coinciding with the debut of the...
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘The Game’ Paramount+ Revival Announces New & Returning Cast Members

On July 29, Paramount+ announced the three new stars of its upcoming The Game revival: Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, and Analisa Velez. And as a bonus, the streaming service is bringing back original series stars Brittany Daniel and Pooch Hall for special appearances!. “Relocating from San Diego to Sin City,...
WWEComicBook

Former WWE Star CJ Perry (Lana) Cast in The Surreal Life Reboot

VH1 is bringing back its classic reality series The Surreal Life this fall, and WWE fans will be very familiar with one of the contestants. According to Deadline, the cast will include Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, Stormy Daniels, Tamar Braxton, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, Manny MUA and CJ Perry, formerly known in WWE as Lana. The show, originally running for six seasons from 2003-06, will see the celebrities living together under one roof while competing in a series of challenges each week.
TV Seriesthatgrapejuice.net

‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ Revived with Original Cast on BET+

The ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ are heading back to BET. Per Deadline, the hit show is being revived as a six-episode limited series for the network’s on-demand service BET+. Helmed by Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment, production is already underway in LA. As well as Hart, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy