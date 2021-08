In what has become a very ingenious storyline to probably cap off the ongoing feud between MJF and the legendary Chris Jericho, AEW has added multiple levels of dynamics to an already epic idea by having Jericho face not only sadistic foes in Nick Gage, but even old rivals from his storied past in professional wrestling. Seeing that this is the way that MJF plans to do it, there is no other foe more appropriate for Jericho than this man: Lance Storm.