Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Subcontractor Financing Service Nabs $30 Million in Funding

By Harrison Kral
Posted by 
Family Handyman
Family Handyman
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Billd, a material financing service for subcontractors, recently announced it has secured $30 million in Series B funding for lending and expansion. Billd is considered one of the leading providers of subcontractor financing, having worked with more than 2,000 suppliers on projects with a cumulative value of more than $14 billion.

www.familyhandyman.com

Comments / 0

Family Handyman

Family Handyman

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Family Handyman empowers DIYers to maintain and improve their homes, with inspiring projects, expert advice and clear, step-by-step instructions.

 https://www.familyhandyman.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Services#Subcontractors#Structshare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Software
Related
Businessaithority.com

Babel Finance Appoints Edmond Lau as CFO Following $40 Million Series A Funding

Lau’s Accomplished, Diverse Experience in Financial Industry to Bolster Firm’s Risk Management, Compliance Capabilities. Babel Finance, a leading global cryptocurrency financial services provider, announced the appointment of Edmond Lau as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The announcement comes amid the company’s rapid global expansion, following the completion of its US$40 million Series A funding round in May this year.
Businesstucsonpost.com

Vistaar Finance is best mid-size financial services

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Vistaar Finance has been named the Best Mid-Sized Financial Services Company to work for in India, according to the 2021 rankings from AmbitionBox. Vistaar has also secured the 13th spot in the list of India's 25 Best Mid-Sized Companies. The list features renowned names such as Sanofi, Croma, Ford Motor, Reliance Digital, and DHL Express (Source: AmbitionBox).
Marketsfinextra.com

Crypto startup Secured Finance raises $4 million in seed funding

Secured Finance, a platform provider for the cryptocurrency loans and derivatives market, today announces that it has raised $4.0 million in its oversubscribed seed funding round. The successful raise, with demand of more than double of Secured Finance’s initial target, was co-led by GSR Markets, a leading trading firm in...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Open Finance: Yapily Raises $51 Million in Round Led by Sapphire Ventures

Yapily, an open banking infrastructure provider, has raised $51 million in a Series B funding round led by Sapphire Ventures. Existing investors Lakestar, HV Capital, and Latitude participated in the round as well. Yapily says the investment will enable it to expand its operations across Europe following 3.5x customer growth...
Marketszycrypto.com

FLURRY Finance Raises $3 Million In Latest Investment Round

Flurry Finance, a DeFi protocol offering yield aggregation, successfully completed its latest funding round, which raised $3 million. The funding round saw the participation of GenBlock Capital, Shima Capital, One Block, Soul Capital, AU21 Capital, CoinUnited.io, and Dutch Crypto Investors. Notably, Flurry Finance plans to use its newly acquired funding to prepare for its product launch and IDO, scheduled for Q3 of 2021. In addition, the funds will also be used to enhance cross-chain interoperability, which is expected to be launched in the last quarter of this year.
CollegesNew Haven Register

The best startups at IE University have received 80 million euros of financing

The best startups at IE University have received 80 million euros of funding during the last nine years in the Venture Days , conferences organized by the institution around the world to promote entrepreneurship. In the last edition fifteen finalists have presented their projects before a jury and an audience made up of international investors and businessmen.
Metal Miningkitco.com

Rio2 assembles $125 million financing for Chilean mine

Rio2 (TSXV: RIO; OTCQX: RIOFF; BVL: RIO) said today it arranged financing for its Fenix gold project in Chile. The financing consists of about $50 million debt arranged by BNP Paribas, $50 million stream deal with Wheaton Precious Metals and a share offering. Total financing will range between $125 to $135 million.
BusinessDark Reading

Cybereason Secures $275 Million in New Financing

BOSTON (July 14, 2021) – Cybereason, the leader in operation-centric cyber attack protection, today announced it has secured $275 million in crossover financing led by Liberty Strategic Capital, with additional backing provided by Irving Investors, certain funds advised by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC, and Softbank Vision Fund 2*. This latest round of investment validates the company’s position as the preeminent innovator in delivering XDR, EDR, EPP and anti-ransomware solutions. Cybereason will use the proceeds to continue to fuel the company’s hypergrowth driven by strong market demand for its AI-powered Cybereason Defense Platform. This round follows $389 million in prior funding from Softbank Group, CRV, Spark Capital and Lockheed Martin.
Marketskitco.com

Banyan Gold announces $16 million financing

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The placement would consist of 30,357,144 charity flow-through shares priced at $0.38 per share for gross proceeds of...
MarketsCoinDesk

State Street to Provide Crypto Fund Administration Services

State Street is to offer crypto and digital asset fund administration services to its private fund clients. Working in partnership with software provider Lukka, State Street will offer collection, reconciliation, processing and reporting related to cryptocurrency and other digital assets, the company said Thursday. State Street will use Lukka's middle...
Marketsagent-entrepreneur.com

TRADE X Secures $35 Million in New Equity Financing for Global Expansion

TORONTO – Trade X Group of Companies Inc. (TRADE X), a global B2B cross-border automotive trading platform, announced that it has received an equity investment of C$44 million, or US$35 million, from Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM), a Toronto-based holding company that invests in public and private companies globally. An additional US$10 million of convertible preferred shares may be issued by TRADE X to other strategic investors in a subsequent closing, to be held no later than August 6, 2021, to achieve the company's target round size of US$45 million. TRADE X will use the new growth capital for strategic acquisitions, and to expand its cross-border platform for pre-owned vehicle trading to car dealers, fleet, rental and mobility solution providers, as well as importers and exporters across North America, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Fremont Closes $0.6 Million Financing

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2021) - Fremont Gold Ltd. (TSXV: FRE) (OTCQB: FRERF) (FSE: FR2) ("Fremont" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") through the issuance of 20,732,833 units ("Units") at a price of $0.03 per Unit for gross proceeds of $621,985. Net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for ongoing work at Cobb Creek, evaluation of mineral opportunities and general working capital.
Marketscryptonews.com

ROSA Finance Builds The First Decentralized Pension Fund

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. ROSA FINANCE is making use of public blockchain technologies to build up a retirement and savings solution focused on transparency, security, self-custody, and decentralization. Intermediaries have plagued the existing financial system for years. The processes are...
Personal FinancePosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Check Your Mailbox or Bank Account for Your $1,600 Refund

If you were unemployed during the pandemic, you may be receiving a surprise refund for $1,600. The Internal Revenue Service is issuing 1.5 million refunds to Americans who got unemployment benefits during 2020. The IRS started issuing direct deposit refunds last Wednesday, July 28, 2021. It began mailing paper checks on Friday, July 30, 2021, according to CNBC. Most of the refunds are expected to be around $1,686. The funds are being given back to people who overpaid the taxes on their jobless benefits, according to CNBC.
Income Taxpncguam.com

$4.9M in tax refunds to be paid this week; more EIP3 payments out

The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail checks for or pay by direct deposit 1,998 tax year 2020 and prior income tax refunds this week. Total income tax refunds paid is approximately $ 4,929,910 including refunds garnished to repay government debts. These...
Real Estaterealtytimes.com

How Do You Get a Construction Loan?

If you want to build a custom home instead of buying an existing property, you might need a construction loan. A construction loan is considered a short-term loan that covers just the cost of building a custom home. After your home is built, you have to apply for a mortgage,...
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Public Safety and Security Market Research Report 2021-2025

Public Safety and Security includes Managed Services, Professional Services, and others. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. Public Safety and Security Report by Material, Application, and Geography ? Global Forecast to 2025 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world?s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

Comments / 0

Community Policy