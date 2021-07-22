Subcontractor Financing Service Nabs $30 Million in Funding

TORONTO – Trade X Group of Companies Inc. (TRADE X), a global B2B cross-border automotive trading platform, announced that it has received an equity investment of C$44 million, or US$35 million, from Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM), a Toronto-based holding company that invests in public and private companies globally. An additional US$10 million of convertible preferred shares may be issued by TRADE X to other strategic investors in a subsequent closing, to be held no later than August 6, 2021, to achieve the company's target round size of US$45 million. TRADE X will use the new growth capital for strategic acquisitions, and to expand its cross-border platform for pre-owned vehicle trading to car dealers, fleet, rental and mobility solution providers, as well as importers and exporters across North America, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.