Team Rescues Horse Stuck Off Carmel Valley Trail

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez
NBC San Diego
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rescue team used a helicopter to hoist a horse that became stuck on a steep hill off a trail in Carmel Valley and get it back on flat ground. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and San Diego Humane Society's Emergency Response Team were called at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday in regards to the rescue off State Route 56. In the middle of some brush was a horse who fell down a steep trail about 3/4 of a mile from the highway, authorities said.

