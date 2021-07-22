Team Rescues Horse Stuck Off Carmel Valley Trail
A rescue team used a helicopter to hoist a horse that became stuck on a steep hill off a trail in Carmel Valley and get it back on flat ground. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and San Diego Humane Society's Emergency Response Team were called at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday in regards to the rescue off State Route 56. In the middle of some brush was a horse who fell down a steep trail about 3/4 of a mile from the highway, authorities said.www.nbcsandiego.com
