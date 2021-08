Just fitting under the wire at the trade deadline, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports is reporting that Joakim Soria has been traded to the Blue Jays:. Soria signed as a free-agent on a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Diamondbacks in January. However, he missed a month, almost at the beginning of the season, with a calf strain, and struggled on his return, Soria’s ERA reaching a 6.00 after his appearance on June 12. Since then, however, he has been better, with a 2.51 ERA over his final 15 games as a Diamondback, with a K:BB of 18:3 and six saves in seven opportunities. Per Nick Piecoro, the team will be getting two players to be named later in the trade, and will be saving about $1.27 million as a result of the move.