EA Unveils Portal Mode For Battlefield 2042

Pokemon Unite is a solid MOBA-style game that serves as a gateway to the MOBA genre while also showing off the diverse abilities and personalities of Pokemon. The MOBA genre is one of the most popular video game formats in the world, with millions of players either participating in or watching games like League of Legends and DOTA 2 every day. So, it's not entirely unexpected that The Pokemon Company would eventually try to capitalize on the format with the help of Chinese game developer Tencent. The result is Pokemon Unite, a free-to-download game available now on the Nintendo Switch and available this fall on mobile devices.