EA Unveils Portal Mode For Battlefield 2042

By Justin Diaz
Android Headlines
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday during EA Play Live, EA revealed the last new gameplay mode for Battlefield 2042, called Portal. Portal is essentially a player-driven mode that lets the player create their gameplay experience. Players can mix and match various elements of gameplay like what game in the franchise their characters come from....

Comments / 0

