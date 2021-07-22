Cancel
Movies

Marvel confirms ‘Hawkeye’ and ‘Ms. Marvel’ are coming to Disney+ in 2021

By Jacob Siegal
BGR.com
BGR.com
 12 days ago
Halfway through July, this has already been one of the busiest years in the history of Marvel Studios. That makes it all the more incredible that we have seen less than half of the content that the studio has planned for 2021. In addition to the three new movies Marvel is releasing in the second half of the year, we also have confirmation that at least three new shows are coming to Disney+. After What If…? drops in August, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye are still to come.

Speaking with Variety earlier this week, Marvel Studios EVP of film production Victoria Alonso revealed that “a few other shows” are on track for 2021, including Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye .

It’s worth noting that both Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye had already been slated for late 2021. Both the Ms. Marvel page and the Hawkeye page on Marvel’s official website state as much. That aside, Marvel has had very little to say about either show since announcing them in 2019.

What are Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye about?

While WandaVision , The Falcon and the Winter Soldier , and especially Loki helped to set up the stakes of the MCU’s Phase 4 , Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye should be even more purposeful. Ms. Marvel will introduce us to Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) ahead of 2022’s The Marvels . In Marvel comics, Kamala is a Pakistani-American and Carol Danvers fangirl that ends up getting powers of her own. She also takes her name from the powerful Avenger. Vellani will reprise her role in the sequel to Captain Marvel .

As for Hawkeye , we know that the show will bring Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) into the fold. She may very well take over for Jeremy Renner as an Avenger at some point in Phase 4. We also know from the Black Widow post-credits scene that Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) will be involved.

Predictions for Marvel’s 2021 release dates

Here’s what we know about Marvel’s plans for its movies and shows for the rest of 2021: What If…? is coming to Disney+ on August 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrives on September 3rd, Eternals follows on November 5th, and Spider-Man: No Way Home drops on December 17th.

Based on the fact that we saw some footage of Ms. Marvel last December, my guess is that it will start streaming on Disney+ in October. That leaves November as the only month left in the year without a Marvel Studios release. Therefore, I’m betting Hawkeye lands then.

The post Marvel confirms 'Hawkeye' and 'Ms. Marvel' are coming to Disney+ in 2021 appeared first on BGR .

