WEATHER: A Warmer Weekend

Tranquil conditions have been in place for much of the East Coast, with seasonable temperatures, calm winds, and little precipitation in the wake of yesterday's Mid-Atlantic storms.

The continued smoke and haze across the Carolinas and Virginia has been the main focus, with reduced visibilities and low air quality as a result. However, this area of haze continues to slide southward, and the pattern of relatively calm weather holds for the next several days.

Seasonable highs near 90 will remain tomorrow with light winds in place.

Short range models have continued to trend drier tomorrow afternoon and evening, and we stay relatively dry during this period, despite a few pop-up clouds. Chances of a shower or thunderstorm increase slightly for Saturday. Activity will be scattered with low chances of precipitation area-wide.

This energy moves away for Sunday, allowing for a dry day with partial cloud cover. It will be noticeably more humid though, with dew points rising into the 70s.

Another cold front will be pushing through the Northeast to finish the weekend; this works through the mid-Atlantic on Monday with a band of clouds, showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. With temperatures boosting back up to at least 90 ahead of the front and dew points back into the low 70s, we need to watch for the possibility of some stronger storms and heavy downpours with this boundary. Heavy downpours would be a big concern as well.

The American model is still a bit faster and a bit farther south with the boundary, keeping it south of us for Tuesday while the European would have clouds and precipitation around all day. We will keep our forecast as a blend of the two, with a thunderstorm or two possible anytime.

Have a great evening!

Big Weather