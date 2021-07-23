Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

WEATHER: A Warmer Weekend

Posted by 
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VXBRv_0b51YFG500

Tranquil conditions have been in place for much of the East Coast, with seasonable temperatures, calm winds, and little precipitation in the wake of yesterday's Mid-Atlantic storms.

The continued smoke and haze across the Carolinas and Virginia has been the main focus, with reduced visibilities and low air quality as a result. However, this area of haze continues to slide southward, and the pattern of relatively calm weather holds for the next several days.

Seasonable highs near 90 will remain tomorrow with light winds in place.

Short range models have continued to trend drier tomorrow afternoon and evening, and we stay relatively dry during this period, despite a few pop-up clouds. Chances of a shower or thunderstorm increase slightly for Saturday. Activity will be scattered with low chances of precipitation area-wide.

This energy moves away for Sunday, allowing for a dry day with partial cloud cover. It will be noticeably more humid though, with dew points rising into the 70s.

Another cold front will be pushing through the Northeast to finish the weekend; this works through the mid-Atlantic on Monday with a band of clouds, showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. With temperatures boosting back up to at least 90 ahead of the front and dew points back into the low 70s, we need to watch for the possibility of some stronger storms and heavy downpours with this boundary. Heavy downpours would be a big concern as well.

The American model is still a bit faster and a bit farther south with the boundary, keeping it south of us for Tuesday while the European would have clouds and precipitation around all day. We will keep our forecast as a blend of the two, with a thunderstorm or two possible anytime.

Have a great evening!

Big Weather

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28J4WD_0b51YFG500

Comments / 0

ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentkentlive.news

This is when glorious summer weather will return to the UK

Warmer more settled weather looks set to return to the UK by the middle of August with temperatures climbing to the mid to high 20s. Heatwave peaks of 30C plus are unlikely to be topped for long periods but forecasters are suggesting long spells of warm, dry weather across much of the country.
John Day, ORbluemountaineagle.com

July warmer than normal

Temperatures in John Day averaged warmer than normal during the month of July, according to preliminary data received by the National Weather Service in Pendleton. The average temperature was 73 degrees, which was 4.1 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 92.9 degrees, which was 4.7 degrees above normal. The highest was 104 degrees on July 6. Low temperatures averaged 53.2 degrees, which was 3.6 degrees above normal. The lowest was 44 degrees on July 24.
Chicago, ILcbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Warmer Temps Return This Week

CHICAGO (CBS) — The low for Monday night is 61 with fair skies. Light winds and fair-weather clouds will be around Tuesday. The high is 81. On Wednesday, it will be mostly sunny and cooler lakeside with a high of 83. It will be slightly cooler near the lake next...

Comments / 0

Community Policy