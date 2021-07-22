Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Report: How much do you need to earn hourly to afford rent in Sonoma, other North Bay counties?

By ELISSA CHUDWIN THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
Sonoma Index Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonoma County residents need to earn at least $38.38 per hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment, according to a recent report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. The annual “Out of Reach” report examines how much a full-time worker needs to earn to afford rental housing in the U.S. without spending more than 30% of their income. The report uses fair market rent, which are estimates determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to determine the cost of monthly rent in counties nationwide.

www.sonomanews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Bay#Rental Home#Minimum Wage#Housing#Jobs
Related
Posted by
CNN

Key findings of the Andrew Cuomo sexual harassment report – and what’s next

CNN — New York’s Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and created a “hostile” work environment for women, a report released Tuesday by New York Attorney General Letitia James said. The damning findings of her civil review into the harassment allegations have created a political firestorm around Cuomo...
Posted by
Reuters

Missouri governor pardons couple who brandished guns at protesters

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson said on Tuesday he has granted pardons to Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who drew international attention for brandishing guns at racial justice protesters last year. In addition to the McCloskeys, who are personal injury lawyers, the Republican governor...
Posted by
The Hill

CDC issues eviction moratorium extension after Democratic outcry

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday issued a moratorium on evictions targeting areas of the country with high levels of COVID-19 transmission, extending an eviction ban for much of the nation just days after a blanket moratorium had expired. The CDC order applies to counties experiencing...
Posted by
NBC News

Officer killed in stabbing attack at Pentagon transit station that led to lockdown

A Pentagon police officer has died after he was attacked outside the Pentagon Metro entrance Tuesday morning, officials said. The officer, who was stabbed multiple times in the neck, fired on the assailant after the stabbing began, but it’s not clear whether officer or another one hit the assailant with gunfire, said officials familiar with the matter. The assailant was killed.
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. congressional elections in Ohio test Trump clout, progressive influence

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Two special U.S. congressional elections on Tuesday to fill vacant seats in Ohio reflect splits in both the Republican and Democratic parties, with a Trumpish Republican and a leftist Democrat battling mainstream candidates in party strongholds. The competition in Ohio's traditionally Republican 15th District south...
Posted by
Fox News

DaBaby offers second apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES – Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.
Posted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
Posted by
CNN

Kathy Griffin shares post-surgery update

(CNN) — Kathy Griffin shared an update on her health Tuesday. A day after going public with her lung cancer diagnosis and plans to have surgery, Griffin posted on her official Instagram account about where she is now. "Wow! I'm so grateful for all the love you guys are sending...

Comments / 0

Community Policy