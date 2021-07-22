Flood Advisory issued for Cibola by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 14:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cibola The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Cibola County in west central New Mexico * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 133 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to nearly stationary thunderstorms along and south of State Road 53 east of El Morro and over the El Malpais National Monument. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Cibola County